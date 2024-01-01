Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and reliable SUV that can handle any weather condition? Look no further than this 2017 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4dr LT from Paulette Auto Sales. This sleek white crossover boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, providing a comfortable and confident driving experience.</p><p>Step inside the spacious cabin and enjoy the luxurious comfort of heated mirrors, power windows, and a tilt steering wheel. The Trax is equipped with a comprehensive safety suite, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and traction control, ensuring you and your loved ones are protected on the road.</p><p>Ready for an adventure? This Traxs AWD system provides optimal traction and control in all weather conditions, making it the perfect vehicle for Canadian winters. And with its versatile cargo space, you can easily haul your gear for weekend getaways or everyday errands.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features that will make you say Wow!:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Dominate any road, rain or shine, with the confidence of all-wheel drive.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days with heated mirrors.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Drive with ease, knowing your headlights will automatically adjust to the changing light conditions.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Skip the fumbling with keyless entry, effortlessly access your Trax with just the push of a button.</li><li><strong>Power Windows:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of power windows, effortlessly rolling them up or down with the touch of a button.</li></ol><p>Visit Paulette Auto Sales today and experience the quality and comfort of this 2017 Chevrolet Trax firsthand.</p>

2017 Chevrolet Trax

97,070 KM

$16,888

$16,888 + tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Trax

AWD 4dr LT

2017 Chevrolet Trax

AWD 4dr LT

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,070KM
VIN 3GNCJPSB3HL147596

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,070 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2017 Chevrolet Trax