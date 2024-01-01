$16,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Trax
AWD 4dr LT
2017 Chevrolet Trax
AWD 4dr LT
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,070 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable SUV that can handle any weather condition? Look no further than this 2017 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4dr LT from Paulette Auto Sales. This sleek white crossover boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, providing a comfortable and confident driving experience.
Step inside the spacious cabin and enjoy the luxurious comfort of heated mirrors, power windows, and a tilt steering wheel. The Trax is equipped with a comprehensive safety suite, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and traction control, ensuring you and your loved ones are protected on the road.
Ready for an adventure? This Trax's AWD system provides optimal traction and control in all weather conditions, making it the perfect vehicle for Canadian winters. And with its versatile cargo space, you can easily haul your gear for weekend getaways or everyday errands.
Here are 5 features that will make you say "Wow!":
- All-Wheel Drive: Dominate any road, rain or shine, with the confidence of all-wheel drive.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days with heated mirrors.
- Automatic Headlights: Drive with ease, knowing your headlights will automatically adjust to the changing light conditions.
- Keyless Entry: Skip the fumbling with keyless entry, effortlessly access your Trax with just the push of a button.
- Power Windows: Enjoy the convenience of power windows, effortlessly rolling them up or down with the touch of a button.
Visit Paulette Auto Sales today and experience the quality and comfort of this 2017 Chevrolet Trax firsthand.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales
Email Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-507-XXXX(click to show)
613-507-9910
Alternate Numbers833-241-0443
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910