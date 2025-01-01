Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish compact SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2017 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4dr LS, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek black beauty boasts a peppy 4-cylinder engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive around town or on the open road. With its spacious interior and versatile cargo space, the Trax is perfect for families, commuters, or anyone who needs a little extra room. And with a comfortable ride and a range of safety features, you can rest assured that you and your passengers will arrive at your destination safely and in style.</p><p>This well-maintained Trax has only 127,461km on the odometer, showcasing its durability and potential for many more miles of adventure. Its packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience, from the convenience of keyless entry and power windows to the safety of anti-lock brakes and side airbags.</p><p>Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this Chevrolet Trax:</p><ol><li><strong>Anti-Lock Brakes:</strong> Keep you safe and in control during unexpected stops.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Make sure youre seen, even in low-light conditions.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock the doors with just a touch of a button.</li><li><strong>Power Windows:</strong> Effortlessly roll down the windows for fresh air and enjoyable drives.</li><li><strong>Side Air Bags:</strong> Provide an extra layer of protection for you and your passengers in the event of a side impact.</li></ol>

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Actions
  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,461 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

