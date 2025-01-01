$12,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Trax
Fwd 4dr Ls
2017 Chevrolet Trax
Fwd 4dr Ls
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-932-4514
Certified
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,461 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish compact SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2017 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4dr LS, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek black beauty boasts a peppy 4-cylinder engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive around town or on the open road. With its spacious interior and versatile cargo space, the Trax is perfect for families, commuters, or anyone who needs a little extra room. And with a comfortable ride and a range of safety features, you can rest assured that you and your passengers will arrive at your destination safely and in style.
This well-maintained Trax has only 127,461km on the odometer, showcasing its durability and potential for many more miles of adventure. It's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience, from the convenience of keyless entry and power windows to the safety of anti-lock brakes and side airbags.
Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this Chevrolet Trax:
- Anti-Lock Brakes: Keep you safe and in control during unexpected stops.
- Automatic Headlights: Make sure you're seen, even in low-light conditions.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock the doors with just a touch of a button.
- Power Windows: Effortlessly roll down the windows for fresh air and enjoyable drives.
- Side Air Bags: Provide an extra layer of protection for you and your passengers in the event of a side impact.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Paulette Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-932-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-932-4514