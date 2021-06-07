Menu
2017 Dodge Challenger

27,955 KM

Details Description Features

$75,999

+ tax & licensing
$75,999

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2017 Dodge Challenger

2017 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat HELLCAT!! 707HP Monster!! LOW KMS! Leather! NAV! Sunroof!

2017 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat HELLCAT!! 707HP Monster!! LOW KMS! Leather! NAV! Sunroof!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$75,999

+ taxes & licensing

27,955KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7256696
  • Stock #: 4926
  • VIN: 2C3CDZC92HH578144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 4926
  • Mileage 27,955 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed!! 707HP Dodge Challenger Hellcat!! What an absolute beast of a car!TheSRT Hellcatboasts a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that produces 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque that can hit zero to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, covers a quarter-mile in 11 seconds, and has a topspeedof 204 mph!!



Features include 6.2L Supercharged V8, Rear Wheel Drive, Leather, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Wheel, Power Seats, Harmon / Kardon Premium Audio, 2 Red Keys and 1 Black Key, Launch Control, Navigation, and so much more!!



Have a question regarding an option you dont see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.



1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Block Heater
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Wheel Drive
Sunroof
tinted windows
SECURITY ALARM
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
8 speed automatic

