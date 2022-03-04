Menu
2017 Dodge Charger

154,429 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2017 Dodge Charger

2017 Dodge Charger

HEMI - SUNROOF - REMOTE START

2017 Dodge Charger

HEMI - SUNROOF - REMOTE START

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

154,429KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8552237
  Stock #: 10153A
  VIN: 2C3CDXCT2HH507655

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 154,429 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2017 Dodge Charger R/T is ready to roll into summer! This R/T has been built with every feature to keep you excited about your supercar! Remote start, Active exhaust, heated sets front and back, Uconnect 8.4 inch touch display, 20inch blacked-out wheels, Navigation, backup cam, 5.7L HEMI V8, rain-sensing wipers, lane departure warning, fwd collision warning with an active braking assist, heated steering wheel, power sunroof and a Clean CARFAX!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

