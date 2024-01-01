$18,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
Location
Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
613-561-4857
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 157,327 KM
Vehicle Description
??? Meet the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT: Your Ultimate Family Chariot ???
Looking for a ride thats as versatile as your schedule? Enter the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GTwhere practicality meets pizzazz! Whether you're headed to soccer practice, a weekend getaway, or just a grocery run, this minivan does it all with a flair thatll make your daily drives feel like a first-class experience.
Lets talk features:
??? Luxury Meets Function: Slide into a world of comfort with leather-trimmed seats and a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system that makes controlling your music, navigation, and calls a breeze. Its like having your own personal DJ and navigator, all in one!
?? Versatile Seating: With Stow n Go® seating, this Grand Caravan GT turns into a mobile command centeror a mini loungeat the drop of a hat. Fold down the seats for cavernous cargo space or keep them up for roomy, comfy rides with up to 7 passengers.
? Power and Performance: Under the hood, the 3.6L V6 engine delivers the power you need, whether youre merging onto the freeway or overtaking on a two-lane road. Plus, the smooth 6-speed automatic transmission ensures every drive is a breeze.
??? Safety First: Keep your precious cargo secure with standard safety features including a rearview camera and advanced airbag system. The Grand Caravan GT is designed to keep you and your family protected, no matter where your adventures take you.
Witty Twist: Imagine driving a minivan that makes everyone wonder if youve got a secret career as a chauffeur. With the 2017 Grand Caravan GT, youre not just moving from A to Byoure doing it in style, comfort, and a touch of swagger.
Fact Disclaimer: Actual mileage and performance may vary based on driving conditions and maintenance. Always refer to the manufacturers manual for specific vehicle details and safety information.
So, ready to elevate your family travel game? The 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT is waiting for you to take it for a spin. Come on down and see why this minivan is the hero you didnt know you needed!
Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!
Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.
Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!
Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.
Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).
$699 Certification Fee Includes 30 Day Guarantee, inquire for details.
If opting to not purchase certified, please consider the following *This Vehicle is not driveable and not certified, Certification is available for $699, which also includes 30 day/1000km guarantee, in which case the vehicle is then Fit and Driveable, inquire for details.
Please contact a sales representative to ensure options are exactly as stated. It is rare but sometimes the vin decoder makes errors.
Vehicle Features
