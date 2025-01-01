$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew
Location
Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
613-561-4857
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
168,370KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2c4rdgdg1hr624080
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 168,370 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
