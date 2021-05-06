Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

87,423 KM

Details Description Features

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

613-549-8900

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT SXT Premium Plus | One Owner | DVD | Leather

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT SXT Premium Plus | One Owner | DVD | Leather

Location

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

613-549-8900

87,423KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7072396
  • Stock #: 21T059A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0HR590569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21T059A
  • Mileage 87,423 KM

Vehicle Description

COMES WITH 5YR/100,000 CHRYSLER EXTENDED WARRANTY - EXPIRES JULY 2022 | COMES WITH CHRYSLER UNDERCOATING | DVD PLAYER | 6.5-INCH TOUCHSCREEN | BACKUP CAMERA | LEATHER INTERIOR | POWER SEAT | 17-INCH ALLOY | ONE OWNER | 3.6L V6 |

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

