Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7799214

7799214 Stock #: 5241

5241 VIN: 2C4RDGBG4HR867532

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 130,875 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Remote Entry Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Block Heater Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features Dual Air Controls 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

