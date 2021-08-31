Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

130,875 KM

Details Description Features

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT Clean CarFax! Full Sto N Go! CD Player!

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT Clean CarFax! Full Sto N Go! CD Player!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

130,875KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7799214
  • Stock #: 5241
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4HR867532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,875 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan is all about transporting a bunch of people at an affordable price. This seven-passenger minivan undercuts its least expensive competitor by thousands of dollars!



Clean CarFax!



Features include 3.6L V6, Full Stow N Go Seating, Bluetooth, CD Player, Heated Mirrors, 7 Passenger Seating, and so much more!



Have a question regarding an option you dont see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.



1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
SECURITY ALARM
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

