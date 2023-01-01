Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

165,751 KM

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Location

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

165,751KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9632341
  • Stock #: 751101
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0HR751101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 165,751 KM

Vehicle Description

Very well equipped 2017 Caravan SXT W/ Large touch screen w/Navigation, Back up cam, full sto & Go with mid row captains chairs, rear entertainment system, dual climate control, rear climate control, power seats + More!
Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!
Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.
Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!
Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.
Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Platinum Auto Sales

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
