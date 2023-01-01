$21,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP / CD Player / 7 Passenger
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9984863
- Stock #: 5928T
- VIN: 2C4RDGBGXHR871231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 162,027 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Trade! Features include a 3.6L V6, 7 Passenger Seating with 3rd Row Folding Seats, CD Player, Tire Pressure Monitor, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, and more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.