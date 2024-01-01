$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Edge
SEL- Bluetooth - Heated Seats
2017 Ford Edge
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
52,453KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4J94HBB91862
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 52,453 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
This Ford Edge is a perfectly sized crossover. Bold styling, a smooth ride, and plenty of cargo space are just the beginning. This 2017 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The Ford Edge can make you unstoppable. It has lots of space for people and cargo and it's a genuine pleasure to drive. The craftsmanship and attention to detail inside and out are uncommonly good for a crossover in this price range. Take it for a spin today!This low mileage SUV has just 52,453 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Edge's trim level is SEL. The mid range SEL trim is a nice blend of features and value. It comes standard with SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a 4.2-inch color screen, a rear view camera, a media hub with an aux jack and a USB port, heated seats, remote keyless entry, automatic headlamps, push-button start, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J94HBB91862.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L I4 ECOBOOST -inc: active grille shutters Engine Block Heater (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT (STD), Turbocharged, Power Steering, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satelli...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
