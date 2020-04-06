505 Canatara Crt, Kingston, ON K7M 7L1
613-384-4854
We are Open for ONLINE business! TEXT OR CALL Mike at 613-329-0448 for more info, questions or details. Odometer is 9495 kilometers below market average! Accident Free, One Owner, Dealership Serviced, Cold Weather Package, Deep Tray-Style All-Weather Floor Mats, Equipment Group 201A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio System w/9 Speakers, Remote Start System, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Voice Activated Navigation. 2017 Ford Edge Gray SEL FWD 6-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT James Braden Ford Lincoln is located at 505 Canatara Court in Kingston, ON, and is your premier retailer for pre-owned vehicles in the Kingston area. At James Braden Ford, our philosophy is based strongly on exceeding our customer's expectations. Whether you?re inquiring about finance options, have any questions or need additional information, text or call Mike at 613-329-0448.
