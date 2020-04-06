Menu
2017 Ford Edge

SEL

2017 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

James Braden Ford Ltd

505 Canatara Crt, Kingston, ON K7M 7L1

613-384-4854

$21,299

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4843308
  • Stock #: 20Q144
  • VIN: 2FMPK3J90HBB53880
Exterior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

We are Open for ONLINE business! TEXT OR CALL Mike at 613-329-0448 for more info, questions or details. Odometer is 9495 kilometers below market average! Accident Free, One Owner, Dealership Serviced, Cold Weather Package, Deep Tray-Style All-Weather Floor Mats, Equipment Group 201A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio System w/9 Speakers, Remote Start System, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Voice Activated Navigation. 2017 Ford Edge Gray SEL FWD 6-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT James Braden Ford Lincoln is located at 505 Canatara Court in Kingston, ON, and is your premier retailer for pre-owned vehicles in the Kingston area. At James Braden Ford, our philosophy is based strongly on exceeding our customer's expectations. Whether you?re inquiring about finance options, have any questions or need additional information, text or call Mike at 613-329-0448.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

