We are Open for ONLINE business! TEXT OR CALL Mike at 613-329-0448 for more info, questions or details. Odometer is 17502 kilometers below market average! Accident Free, Local Trade, One Owner, Dealership Serviced, 4WD, Canadian Touring Package, Equipment Group 300A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats, Memory seat, Power Panoramic Vista Roof, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Voice-Activated Navigation System w/Sony Audio Sys. 2017 Ford Escape Magnetic Titanium 4WD 6-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT Reviews: * Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca James Braden Ford Lincoln is located at 505 Canatara Court in Kingston, ON, and is your premier retailer for pre-owned vehicles in the Kingston area. At James Braden Ford, our philosophy is based strongly on exceeding our customer's expectations. Whether you?re inquiring about finance options, have any questions or need additional information, text or call Mike at 613-329-0448.
