2017 Ford Escape

Titanium

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

James Braden Ford Ltd

505 Canatara Crt, Kingston, ON K7M 7L1

613-384-4854

$21,881

$21,881

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4843293
  • Stock #: 20Q132
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J9XHUD54840
Exterior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

We are Open for ONLINE business! TEXT OR CALL Mike at 613-329-0448 for more info, questions or details. Odometer is 17502 kilometers below market average! Accident Free, Local Trade, One Owner, Dealership Serviced, 4WD, Canadian Touring Package, Equipment Group 300A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats, Memory seat, Power Panoramic Vista Roof, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Voice-Activated Navigation System w/Sony Audio Sys. 2017 Ford Escape Magnetic Titanium 4WD 6-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT Reviews: * Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca James Braden Ford Lincoln is located at 505 Canatara Court in Kingston, ON, and is your premier retailer for pre-owned vehicles in the Kingston area. At James Braden Ford, our philosophy is based strongly on exceeding our customer's expectations. Whether you?re inquiring about finance options, have any questions or need additional information, text or call Mike at 613-329-0448.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Requires Subscription

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

