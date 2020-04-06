Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Escape

S 4X4 - One Owner, Backup Camera!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

S 4X4 - One Owner, Backup Camera!

Location

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

613-549-8900

  1. 4845687
  2. 4845687
  3. 4845687
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,901KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4845687
  • Stock #: 19T357B
  • VIN: 1FMCU9FD4HUE41002
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Air Conditioning, One OwnerOVER 100 PRE-OWNED IN STOCK AT WWW.KINGSTONDODGE.COM : 4.99% OAC. Get Pre-Approved Today at CarLoansKingston.ca Fast, Easy, Confidential.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kingston Dodge Chrysler

2014 Toyota Yaris LE
 113,182 KM
$8,986 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 36,901 KM
$23,497 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 15,070 KM
$28,497 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-8900

Send A Message