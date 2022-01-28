$19,980 + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 3 0 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8235984

8235984 Stock #: 21T195A

21T195A VIN: 1FMCU9FDXHUD69240

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 21T195A

Mileage 123,302 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

