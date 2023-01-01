Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,600 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 7 , 0 2 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9807475

9807475 VIN: 1FMCU9G98HUD30530

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 67,025 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.