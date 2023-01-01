$23,600+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,600
+ taxes & licensing
Hallam Auto Sales
613-634-9501
2017 Ford Escape
2017 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Location
Hallam Auto Sales
3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9
613-634-9501
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,600
+ taxes & licensing
67,025KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9807475
- VIN: 1FMCU9G98HUD30530
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 67,025 KM
Vehicle Description
Come check out this low km 2017 Ford Escape. It is 4WD with a panoramic suroof, black leather interior, navagation, back up camera, heated seats, climate control, bluetooth, cruise control, steering wheel controls, power seat, power windows, power locsk, remote entry and much more.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Hallam Auto Sales
Hallam Auto Sales
3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9