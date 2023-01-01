Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

67,025 KM

Details Description Features

$23,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,600

+ taxes & licensing

Hallam Auto Sales

613-634-9501

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Location

Hallam Auto Sales

3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9

613-634-9501

  1. 1680788744
  2. 1680788744
  3. 1680788744
  4. 1680788744
  5. 1680788744
  6. 1680788744
  7. 1680788744
  8. 1680788744
  9. 1680788744
  10. 1680788744
  11. 1680788743
  12. 1680788744
  13. 1680788743
  14. 1680788743
  15. 1680788744
  16. 1680788744
  17. 1680788744
  18. 1680788744
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,600

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
67,025KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9807475
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G98HUD30530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,025 KM

Vehicle Description

Come check out this low km 2017 Ford Escape. It is 4WD with a panoramic suroof, black leather interior, navagation, back up camera, heated seats, climate control, bluetooth, cruise control, steering wheel controls, power seat, power windows, power locsk, remote entry and much more.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hallam Auto Sales

2020 Hyundai Santa F...
 96,764 KM
$28,600 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic LX ...
 24,506 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape 4WD...
 67,025 KM
$23,600 + tax & lic

Email Hallam Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hallam Auto Sales

Hallam Auto Sales

3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-9501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory