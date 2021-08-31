Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Explorer

74,039 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT 3RD ROW SEATING - NAVIGATION - REMOTE START

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT 3RD ROW SEATING - NAVIGATION - REMOTE START

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 7843152
  2. 7843152
  3. 7843152
  4. 7843152
  5. 7843152
  6. 7843152
  7. 7843152
  8. 7843152
  9. 7843152
  10. 7843152
  11. 7843152
  12. 7843152
  13. 7843152
  14. 7843152
  15. 7843152
  16. 7843152
  17. 7843152
  18. 7843152
  19. 7843152
  20. 7843152
  21. 7843152
  22. 7843152
  23. 7843152
  24. 7843152
  25. 7843152
  26. 7843152
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

74,039KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7843152
  • Stock #: 10075
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D88HGC96687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,039 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Explorer XLT will get the whole family around in comfort. It comes packed with a full leather interior with a panoramic moonroof, a Full infotainment system with Navigation, backup cam, blind-spot warning and all-around sensors. Microsoft Synch for your mobile and hands-free, Apple Carplay and Android Auto features. 3rd-row seating, power and hands-free liftgate, remote start and this vehicle has a clean CARFAX.


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2017 Ford Explorer X...
 74,039 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Soul 2.0L 4...
 99,783 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 133,000 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory