2017 Ford F-150
291,102KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10068981
- Stock #: 23168A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EF0HKE27492
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 291,102 KM
Vehicle Description
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This pickup has 291,102 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EF0HKE27492.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 FFV -inc: 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package, Four Wheel Drive, Conventional Spare Tire, Brake Assist, Privacy Glass, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Mirror(s), Tow Hooks, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Aluminum...
