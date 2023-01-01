Menu
2017 Ford F-150

291,102 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

291,102KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10068981
  • Stock #: 23168A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF0HKE27492

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 291,102 KM

Vehicle Description

The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This pickup has 291,102 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EF0HKE27492.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 5.0L V8 FFV -inc: 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package, Four Wheel Drive, Conventional Spare Tire, Brake Assist, Privacy Glass, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Mirror(s), Tow Hooks, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Aluminum...

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

