<p>This 2017 Ford F-150 is a true workhorse, ready to tackle any job you throw at it. With its powerful 6-cylinder engine, flex fuel capability, and 4-wheel drive, this pickup truck can handle tough terrain and heavy loads. The white exterior is both stylish and practical, while the spacious cab offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo. This F-150 is equipped with a long list of features, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, cruise control, a security system, and power windows and locks.</p><p>This F-150 has logged 174,780km, but its still running strong and ready for many more miles. Its a great option for anyone who needs a reliable and versatile truck. Whether youre a contractor, a farmer, or simply someone who enjoys the freedom of a pickup, this F-150 is worth a look.</p><p>Here are five of this F-150s most appealing features:</p><ol><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Take on any road or terrain with confidence, knowing this truck can handle it all.</li><li><strong>Flex Fuel:</strong> Enjoy the versatility of being able to use both gasoline and E85 ethanol fuel, saving you money on fuel costs.</li><li><strong>Spacious Cab:</strong> Comfortable seating for passengers, ample storage space, and a commanding view of the road.</li><li><strong>Security System:</strong> Peace of mind knowing your investment is protected with a comprehensive security system.</li><li><strong>Power Features:</strong> Convenience at your fingertips with power windows, locks, mirrors, and steering.</li></ol><p>Stop by Paulette Auto Sales today to see this 2017 Ford F-150 in person and experience its power and versatility for yourself.</p>

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1FTEW1E83HFC24610

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,780 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

