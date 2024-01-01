$22,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$22,888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,780 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Ford F-150 is a true workhorse, ready to tackle any job you throw at it. With its powerful 6-cylinder engine, flex fuel capability, and 4-wheel drive, this pickup truck can handle tough terrain and heavy loads. The white exterior is both stylish and practical, while the spacious cab offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo. This F-150 is equipped with a long list of features, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, cruise control, a security system, and power windows and locks.
This F-150 has logged 174,780km, but it's still running strong and ready for many more miles. It's a great option for anyone who needs a reliable and versatile truck. Whether you're a contractor, a farmer, or simply someone who enjoys the freedom of a pickup, this F-150 is worth a look.
Here are five of this F-150's most appealing features:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Take on any road or terrain with confidence, knowing this truck can handle it all.
- Flex Fuel: Enjoy the versatility of being able to use both gasoline and E85 ethanol fuel, saving you money on fuel costs.
- Spacious Cab: Comfortable seating for passengers, ample storage space, and a commanding view of the road.
- Security System: Peace of mind knowing your investment is protected with a comprehensive security system.
- Power Features: Convenience at your fingertips with power windows, locks, mirrors, and steering.
Stop by Paulette Auto Sales today to see this 2017 Ford F-150 in person and experience its power and versatility for yourself.
