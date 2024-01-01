$25,288+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
$25,288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,665 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and powerful truck that can handle any job? Look no further than this 2017 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 145" XLT, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This black beauty is equipped with a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, ready to tackle any terrain. With its spacious SuperCrew cab, you'll have plenty of room for passengers and cargo, while the 4-wheel drive system provides added traction and confidence on the road.
This F-150 is packed with features to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe. From the convenience of keyless entry and power windows to the peace of mind offered by anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and a security system, this truck has it all. With its comfortable interior and impressive performance, this F-150 is ready to take on any adventure. At just 165,665 km, this truck is still in great condition and ready for many more years of service.
Here are just a few of the features that make this F-150 stand out:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Tackle any terrain with confidence, whether it's a snowy driveway or a muddy construction site.
- SuperCrew Cab: Enjoy spacious seating for up to six passengers, perfect for family adventures or hauling a crew.
- Flex Fuel Engine: Take advantage of both gasoline and ethanol fuel options, giving you flexibility and potentially saving you money at the pump.
- Power Everything: Cruise in comfort with power windows, power locks, and power mirrors at your fingertips.
- Keyless Entry: Access your truck with ease thanks to the convenient keyless entry system.
Vehicle Features
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
