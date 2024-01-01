Menu
Looking for a reliable and powerful truck that can handle any job? Look no further than this 2017 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 145 XLT, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This black beauty is equipped with a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, ready to tackle any terrain. With its spacious SuperCrew cab, youll have plenty of room for passengers and cargo, while the 4-wheel drive system provides added traction and confidence on the road.

This F-150 is packed with features to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe. From the convenience of keyless entry and power windows to the peace of mind offered by anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and a security system, this truck has it all. With its comfortable interior and impressive performance, this F-150 is ready to take on any adventure. At just 165,665 km, this truck is still in great condition and ready for many more years of service.

Here are just a few of the features that make this F-150 stand out:

4-Wheel Drive: Tackle any terrain with confidence, whether its a snowy driveway or a muddy construction site.
SuperCrew Cab: Enjoy spacious seating for up to six passengers, perfect for family adventures or hauling a crew.
Flex Fuel Engine: Take advantage of both gasoline and ethanol fuel options, giving you flexibility and potentially saving you money at the pump.
Power Everything: Cruise in comfort with power windows, power locks, and power mirrors at your fingertips.
Keyless Entry: Access your truck with ease thanks to the convenient keyless entry system.

2017 Ford F-150

165,665 KM

$25,288

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT

2017 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

$25,288

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,665KM
VIN 1FTEW1E81HFB43590

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,665 KM

Looking for a reliable and powerful truck that can handle any job? Look no further than this 2017 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 145" XLT, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This black beauty is equipped with a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, ready to tackle any terrain. With its spacious SuperCrew cab, you'll have plenty of room for passengers and cargo, while the 4-wheel drive system provides added traction and confidence on the road.

This F-150 is packed with features to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe. From the convenience of keyless entry and power windows to the peace of mind offered by anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and a security system, this truck has it all. With its comfortable interior and impressive performance, this F-150 is ready to take on any adventure. At just 165,665 km, this truck is still in great condition and ready for many more years of service.

Here are just a few of the features that make this F-150 stand out:

  • 4-Wheel Drive: Tackle any terrain with confidence, whether it's a snowy driveway or a muddy construction site.
  • SuperCrew Cab: Enjoy spacious seating for up to six passengers, perfect for family adventures or hauling a crew.
  • Flex Fuel Engine: Take advantage of both gasoline and ethanol fuel options, giving you flexibility and potentially saving you money at the pump.
  • Power Everything: Cruise in comfort with power windows, power locks, and power mirrors at your fingertips.
  • Keyless Entry: Access your truck with ease thanks to the convenient keyless entry system.

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910

833-241-0443
$25,288

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2017 Ford F-150