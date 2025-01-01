$18,900+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
XLT
2017 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Strader Motor Sales Kingston
842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1
(613) 543-3312
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
202,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EG0HFC72917
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 202,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Strader Motor Sales Kingston
842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1
2017 Ford F-150