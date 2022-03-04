Menu
2017 Ford F-150

101,269 KM

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XLT COMES WITH EXTRA SNOW TIRES WITH RIMS - REMOTE START

2017 Ford F-150

XLT COMES WITH EXTRA SNOW TIRES WITH RIMS - REMOTE START

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

101,269KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8530922
  • Stock #: 10222
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EG6HKD04077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,269 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2017 Ford F-150 XLT Super cab 8Ft Box is a contractor's dream! This truck comes with an extra set of tires and rims for winter, a backup cam, selectable 4X4, Hands-free connectivity, remote start on two keys, and a clean CARFAX report.


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

