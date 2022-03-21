$33,995+ tax & licensing
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
XLT BACK UP CAM - REMOTE START - UPGRADED EXHAUST
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
85,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8665513
- Stock #: 10263
- VIN: 1FTFX1EF7HKC26724
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Your new 2017 Ford F-150 XLT Supercab is a great 4X4 truck ready to get the job done. It has LOW KM for its year, remote start, preinstalled tonneau cover, upgraded exhaust system, step up tail gate back up cam with hands-free connectivity and a Clean CARFAX
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
