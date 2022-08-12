$44,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
Lariat FX4 / Clean CarFax / Leather / Pano Roof
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 1FTEW1EF6HFC24065
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,896 KM
Vehicle Description
Incoming! Beautiful, customized 2017 Ford F-150 Lariat FX4! Complete with XD rims, hood scoop, fender flairs and more!
Features include a 5.0L V8, 4X4 with FX4 Off-Road Package, XD Rims, Fender Flairs, Bed Liner, Tonneau Cover, Hood Scoop, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Power Running Boards, Remote Start, Sony Premium Audio with CD Player, Navigation, Power Tailgate, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, and much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
