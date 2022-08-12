Menu
2017 Ford F-150

75,896 KM

Details Description Features

$44,888

+ tax & licensing
Lariat FX4 / Clean CarFax / Leather / Pano Roof

Lariat FX4 / Clean CarFax / Leather / Pano Roof

Location

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

75,896KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8977930
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF6HFC24065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,896 KM

Vehicle Description

Incoming! Beautiful, customized 2017 Ford F-150 Lariat FX4! Complete with XD rims, hood scoop, fender flairs and more!

 

Features include a 5.0L V8, 4X4 with FX4 Off-Road Package, XD Rims, Fender Flairs, Bed Liner, Tonneau Cover, Hood Scoop, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Power Running Boards, Remote Start, Sony Premium Audio with CD Player, Navigation, Power Tailgate, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Conventional Spare Tire

