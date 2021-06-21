2017 Ford F-250

+ taxes & licensing
613-634-3262
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND SANITIZATION OF THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**
WE FINANCE!! Click through to our home site at AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!
ALL PRICING INCLUDES SAFETY INSPECTION AND FRESH OIL CHANGE. CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT INCLUDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE!
All of our vehicles are ready to go! They have been through the shop for a multi-point safety inspection, Oil Change and Emissions Test if needed. Our vehicles have been cleaned inside and out for your viewing pleasure.
Autohouse Kingston is a locally owned family business. We have been serving Kingston and surrounding areas for over 30 years. We operate with transparency and family-like service for all our clients. Here at Autohouse Kingston we work with over 20 lenders to get you the best possible finance options. Please ask how you can add warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment. Get approved and driving the same day!
We are located 1556 Bath Rd in Kingston. Just East of Gardiners. Come on in for a test drive and speak to our friendly sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with the friendly, low pressure feel you have been searching for. Drive off with your new ride today!
Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is https://www.autohousekingston.ca/ If you have questions after hours or on weekends, Feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!
Office - 613-634-3262
Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953 - Email: kyle@autohousekingston.ca
Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121 Email: bradie@autohousekingston.ca
Joe Cell 613-453-9915 Email: joe@autohousekingston.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6