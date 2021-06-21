Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford F-250

95,500 KM

Details Description Features

$53,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-250

2017 Ford F-250

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-250

XLT

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

95,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7358000
  • Stock #: 9987
  • VIN: 1FT7W2B6XHED13677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT - Crew Cab Long Box - 4x4.
New Inventory, Not Yet On Site!
Complete Details and Photos Coming Soon!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND SANITIZATION OF THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to our home site at AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



ALL PRICING INCLUDES SAFETY INSPECTION AND FRESH OIL CHANGE. CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT INCLUDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! They have been through the shop for a multi-point safety inspection, Oil Change and Emissions Test if needed. Our vehicles have been cleaned inside and out for your viewing pleasure.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally owned family business. We have been serving Kingston and surrounding areas for over 30 years. We operate with transparency and family-like service for all our clients. Here at Autohouse Kingston we work with over 20 lenders to get you the best possible finance options. Please ask how you can add warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment. Get approved and driving the same day!



We are located 1556 Bath Rd in Kingston. Just East of Gardiners. Come on in for a test drive and speak to our friendly sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with the friendly, low pressure feel you have been searching for. Drive off with your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is https://www.autohousekingston.ca/ If you have questions after hours or on weekends, Feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953 - Email: kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121 Email: bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915 Email: joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2019 Kia Rio LX+ Hea...
 71,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 63,000 KM
$40,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Transit Co...
 72,316 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory