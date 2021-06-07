Menu
2017 Ford Focus

57,239 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
SE ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM, POWERGROUP, BLUETOOTH!!

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

57,239KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description

ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM, POWERGROUP, BLUETOOTH!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

