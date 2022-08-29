$18,288+ tax & licensing
613-507-9910
2017 Ford Focus
SE / Clean CarFax / Low KMS
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,288
- Listing ID: 9034165
- Stock #: 5709
- VIN: 1FADP3K22HL273437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 51,671 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Focus SE delivers some of the sportiest handling in the class! The Focus is one of the more fun-to-drive cars in its segment, with quick steering and a responsive, well-balanced chassis.
Features include a 2.0L 4cyl Engine, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, CD Player, Bluetooth Hands-Free, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
