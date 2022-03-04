$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Mustang
V6
67,298KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Stock # 61375
- Mileage 67,298 KM
Vehicle Description
Modern technology meets classic Mustang style in this 2017 monster. This 2017 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2017 Ford Mustang is amazingly agile and delivers a crisp and responsive driving experience. Which means you'll want to feel the rush of putting Mustang through its paces whenever possible and we don't blame you. The driver's seat is set in a low, sporty position - offering abundant travel for finding that perfect driving position. The Mustang also has an impressive array of advanced technology features to enhance your driving experience no matter where the road takes you. This coupe has 67,298 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Mustang's trim level is V6. This V6 Fastback comes with gorgeous aluminum wheels, HID headlights with LED signature lighting, a 6 speaker audio system with bluetooth wireless streaming, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning and power windows. Additionally it also has AdvanceTrac electronic stability control and a backup camera to help get in and out of tight parking spots! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio Package, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8AM0H5308148.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Steering, Rear Wheel Drive, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Rear Defrost, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, MP3 Player, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
