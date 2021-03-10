Menu
2017 Ford Transit

114,528 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

T-150 148" LOW ROOF 8600 GVWR

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

114,528KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6784466
  • Stock #: 9033
  • VIN: 1FTYE2YM9HKB44637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 9033
  • Mileage 114,528 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 FORD TRANSIT T-150 CARGO VAN - NEW TIRES - REAR VIEW CAMERA - TOW PACKAGE - ROOF RACKS - 

**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**

WE FINANCE!! Click through to our home site at AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application! 

 

ALL PRICING INCLUDES SAFETY INSPECTION AND FRESH OIL CHANGE. CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT INCLUDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE!

 

All of our vehicles are ready to go! They’ve been through the shop for a 250-point safety inspection, Oil Change and Emissions Test if needed. Our vehicles have been cleaned inside and out for your viewing pleasure. When you step on our lot, you’ll notice that everything is priced and has an information sheet on the dash. We make shopping easy and stress free. Our lot is always open so you can view the vehicles yourself in the evening or on Sundays.

 

Autohouse Kingston is a locally owned family business. We have been serving Kingston and surrounding areas for over 25 years. We operate with transparency and family-like service for all our clients. Here at Autohouse Kingston we work with over 20 lenders to get you the best possible finance options. Please ask how you can add warranty and a winter tire package to your monthly payment. Get approved and driving the same day!

 

We are located 1556 Bath Rd in Kingston. Just East of Gardiners. Come on in for a test drive and speak to the owners, Bradie and Ken Johnston who will look after all your automotive needs with the friendly, low pressure feel you’ve been searching for. Drive off with your new ride today! Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is https://www.autohousekingston.ca/ If you have questions after hours or on weekends, Feel free to text Bradie at 613-331-1121. Autohouse Kingston – It just makes sense.

 

Office - 613-634-3262
Cell - 613-331-1121
E-Mail - bradie@autohousekingston.ca
Live Chat - www.autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Conventional Spare Tire

