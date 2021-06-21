2017 Ford Transit

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,888 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 6 2 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7441898

7441898 Stock #: 5016

5016 VIN: 1FMZK1YM5HKB11248

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 5016

Mileage 89,622 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning rear air Interior Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Tow Package Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features Dual Air Controls 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.