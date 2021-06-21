Menu
2017 Ford Transit

89,622 KM

$34,888

+ tax & licensing
$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2017 Ford Transit

2017 Ford Transit

T-150 XL Clean CarFax! 8 Passenger with Rear Storage! Power and Heated Drivers Seat!

2017 Ford Transit

T-150 XL Clean CarFax! 8 Passenger with Rear Storage! Power and Heated Drivers Seat!

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

89,622KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7441898
  Stock #: 5016
  VIN: 1FMZK1YM5HKB11248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5016
  • Mileage 89,622 KM

Vehicle Description

Need some extra room? Looking for a Camper Van Conversion? We have the Perfect Vehicle!!



Clean CarFax!



Features include 3.7L V6, 3 Door, Low Roof, 8 Passenger with Rear Storage, Alloy Wheels, Power Drivers Seat, Heated Drivers Seat, Auto Headlights, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Info Screen, Backup Camera with Outside Beep Alert, Front and Rear Climate Controls, Trailer Hitch with Trailer Brake Controller, and more!



Have a question regarding an option you dont see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.



1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Package
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Wheel Drive
SECURITY ALARM
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

