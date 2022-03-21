$34,995+ tax & licensing
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Autohouse Kingston
613-634-3262
2017 Ford Transit Connect
XLT MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON
Location
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
98,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8692133
- Stock #: 10251
- VIN: NM0LS7F71H1327921
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 98,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Your 2017 Ford Transit Connect is brand new to the lot with more photos coming soon!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6