2017 Ford Transit Connect

98,400 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2017 Ford Transit Connect

2017 Ford Transit Connect

XLT MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON

2017 Ford Transit Connect

XLT MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

98,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8692133
  • Stock #: 10251
  • VIN: NM0LS7F71H1327921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 10251
  • Mileage 98,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2017 Ford Transit Connect is brand new to the lot with more photos coming soon!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

