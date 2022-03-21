2017 Ford Transit Connect

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 4 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8692133

8692133 Stock #: 10251

10251 VIN: NM0LS7F71H1327921

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Stock # 10251

Mileage 98,400 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.