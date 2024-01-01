$25,995+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Acadia
SLE, One Owner, Only $169 BiWkly OAC*
2017 GMC Acadia
SLE, One Owner, Only $169 BiWkly OAC*
Location
D&D Auto Services Ltd
1671 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X2
613-389-6359
Certified
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark and Light Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 74,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Immaculate One Owner Carfax Clean Seven Passenger SUV with Low Kilometers. Owners Manual, Auto Climate Control, Heated Seats, Auxiliary Input and Output jacks, Rear Seat phone charging input, Blue Tooth, Backup Camera, Power Drivers Seat, Mirrors, Windows, Locks and Liftgate. Cruise Control, Cup Holders, Panoramic Roof, Stability Control, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel. Certified, Serviced, Dripless Rustproofing Protected and 6 Month / 6K Lubrico Powertrain Warranty Included. $1000 Max Per Claim. *Financing Available as low as 7.99 % OAC. Bi-Weekly Payments of $169 Calculated on 8 Year Term and does not Include HST or Licensing. No Payments for 6 Months Promo on Now !! Come See It Soon.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From D&D Auto Services Ltd
Email D&D Auto Services Ltd
D&D Auto Services Ltd
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-389-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-389-6359