2017 GMC Acadia

<p>Immaculate One Owner Carfax Clean Seven Passenger SUV with Low Kilometers.  Owners Manual, Auto Climate Control, Heated Seats, Auxiliary Input and Output jacks, Rear Seat phone charging input, Blue Tooth, Backup Camera, Power Drivers Seat, Mirrors, Windows, Locks and Liftgate. Cruise Control, Cup Holders, Panoramic Roof, Stability Control, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel.  Certified, Serviced, Dripless Rustproofing Protected and 6 Month / 6K  Lubrico Powertrain Warranty Included.  $1000 Max Per Claim. *Financing Available as low as 7.99 % OAC. Bi-Weekly Payments of $169 Calculated on 8 Year Term and does not Include HST or Licensing. No Payments for 6 Months Promo on Now !! Come See It Soon.            </p>

Location

D&D Auto Services Ltd

1671 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X2

613-389-6359

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKKNLLS2HZ263661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark and Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Immaculate One Owner Carfax Clean Seven Passenger SUV with Low Kilometers.  Owners Manual, Auto Climate Control, Heated Seats, Auxiliary Input and Output jacks, Rear Seat phone charging input, Blue Tooth, Backup Camera, Power Drivers Seat, Mirrors, Windows, Locks and Liftgate. Cruise Control, Cup Holders, Panoramic Roof, Stability Control, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel.  Certified, Serviced, Dripless Rustproofing Protected and 6 Month / 6K  Lubrico Powertrain Warranty Included.  $1000 Max Per Claim. *Financing Available as low as 7.99 % OAC. Bi-Weekly Payments of $169 Calculated on 8 Year Term and does not Include HST or Licensing. No Payments for 6 Months Promo on Now !! Come See It Soon.            

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Safety

Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1671 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X2
