$18,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van
2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van
Location
Clancy Motors Ltd.
641 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E4
613-542-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTW7AFF8H1102319
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 619
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Ladder racks and tow package.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Power Options
Power Windows
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clancy Motors Ltd.
2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van 0 $18,500 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape 4WD 145,695 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT 152,697 KM SOLD
Email Clancy Motors Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clancy Motors Ltd.
641 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-542-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
Clancy Motors Ltd.
613-542-2277
2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van