Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Ladder racks and tow package.</p>

2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van

Details Description Features

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van

Watch This Vehicle
12151110

2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van

Location

Clancy Motors Ltd.

641 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E4

613-542-2277

  1. 1738424690
  2. 1738424688
  3. 1738424691
  4. 1738424690
  5. 1738424691
  6. 1738424690
  7. 1738424689
  8. 1738424690
  9. 1738424690
  10. 1738424691
  11. 1738424690
  12. 1738424690
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1GTW7AFF8H1102319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 619
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Ladder racks and tow package.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clancy Motors Ltd.

Used 2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van 0 $18,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape 4WD for sale in Kingston, ON
2018 Ford Escape 4WD 145,695 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT for sale in Kingston, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT 152,697 KM SOLD

Email Clancy Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clancy Motors Ltd.

Clancy Motors Ltd.

641 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-542-XXXX

(click to show)

613-542-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Clancy Motors Ltd.

613-542-2277

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van