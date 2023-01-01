2017 GMC Sierra 1500

$33,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 9 , 2 3 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10176030

10176030 Stock #: 230390

230390 VIN: 3GTU2MEC9HG348361

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 230390

Mileage 139,236 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.