2017 GMC Sierra 1500

139,236 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

SLE ALLOYS. RUNNING BOARDS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM.

SLE ALLOYS. RUNNING BOARDS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM.

Location

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

139,236KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10176030
  Stock #: 230390
  VIN: 3GTU2MEC9HG348361

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Stock # 230390
  Mileage 139,236 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. PWR SEAT, RUNNING BOARDS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. AUTO-START. PWR SEATS. A/C. BLUETOOTH. DON'T MISS THIS !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

