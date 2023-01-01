Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

166,020 KM

Details Description Features

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
SLT- Leather Seats - Heated Seats

Location

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

166,020KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10381098
  • Stock #: 23466A
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEC6HG512073

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23466A
  • Mileage 166,020 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera!

No matter what your needs, the GMC Sierra has you covered. This 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This 2017 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to its stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This pickup has 166,020 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLT. Feature rich and luxurious, this Sierra 1500 SLT comes with many extra features over the lower SLE model. Additional features include stylish aluminum wheels, leather seats which are powered and heated in front, 8 inch colour touchscreen with Intellilink, bluetooth streaming audio, OnStar 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, dual zone climate control, a rear vision camera, EZ lift and lower tailgate, remote engine start plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Touch Screen.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

