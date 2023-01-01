Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Base packs a 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection, Variable Valve Timing, 4X4, tonneau cover included, StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, Cargo area lamps and a ton more. This vehicle comes with a clean CARFAX report. <p> <p>**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**</p> <p>WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!</p> <p>All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.</p> <p>Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.</p> <p>We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!</p> <p>Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!</p> <p>Office - 613-634-3262</p> <p>Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca</p>

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

135,411 KM

Details Description Features

$28,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

6.6 FOOT BOX - REMOTE START - TONNEAU COVER

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

6.6 FOOT BOX - REMOTE START - TONNEAU COVER

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 10793913
  2. 10793913
  3. 10793913
  4. 10793913
  5. 10793913
  6. 10793913
  7. 10793913
  8. 10793913
  9. 10793913
  10. 10793913
  11. 10793913
  12. 10793913
  13. 10793913
  14. 10793913
  15. 10793913
  16. 10793913
  17. 10793913
  18. 10793913
  19. 10793913
  20. 10793913
  21. 10793913
  22. 10793913
  23. 10793913
  24. 10793913
  25. 10793913
  26. 10793913
  27. 10793913
  28. 10793913
  29. 10793913
  30. 10793913
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
135,411KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTV2LEC9HZ167436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Teal
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,411 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Base packs a 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection, Variable Valve Timing, 4X4, tonneau cover included, StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, Cargo area lamps and a ton more. This vehicle comes with a clean CARFAX report.


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SV REARVIEW CAM - HEATED SEATS - REMOTE START for sale in Kingston, ON
2020 Nissan Kicks SV REARVIEW CAM - HEATED SEATS - REMOTE START 74,296 KM $22,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic LX BACK UP CAM- CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 Honda Civic LX BACK UP CAM- CLEAN CARFAX 131,010 KM $18,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali SUNROOF - AFTERMARKET EXHAUST - REMOTE START for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali SUNROOF - AFTERMARKET EXHAUST - REMOTE START 127,447 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500