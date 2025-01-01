Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

141,366 KM

Details Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

12490261

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

613-561-4857

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,366KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2LEC5HG297337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,366 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Auto Sales

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales

613-561-4857

2017 GMC Sierra 1500