Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

  1. 5178443
  2. 5178443
  3. 5178443
  4. 5178443
  5. 5178443
  6. 5178443
  7. 5178443
  8. 5178443
  9. 5178443
  10. 5178443
  11. 5178443
  12. 5178443
  13. 5178443
  14. 5178443
  15. 5178443
  16. 5178443
  17. 5178443
  18. 5178443
  19. 5178443
  20. 5178443
Contact Seller

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,122KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5178443
  • Stock #: 20046B
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEC6HG255707
Exterior Colour
Gray
Transmission
Automatic

Sierra 1500 SLT Crew Cab Short Box | 5.3L V8 | A/T | 4x4 | 51,122 KM Hurry in and test-drive this 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with only 51,122 kilometers. This certified pre-owned Crew Cab Pickup comes with a Short Bed and is powered by a 5.3L V8 engine with an automatic transmission and 4-Wheel-Drive. Call now and book a test-drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2019 Mazda MAZDA3 SP...
 27,394 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 GMC Canyon 4WD ...
 52,088 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Spark...
 14,176 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory