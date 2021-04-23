Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

79,036 KM

Details Description Features

$34,998

+ tax & licensing
$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

79,036KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6986237
  • Stock #: 21478A
  • VIN: 1GTV2LEC5HZ385745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 21478A
  • Mileage 79,036 KM

Vehicle Description

Black Sierra 1500 Elevation Extended Cab Pickup 4x4 | Tow Pkg | V8 5.3L | 6-Spd A/T | 79,036 km Come test-drive this 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 with 79,036 kilometres. This certified pre-owned Extended Cab Pickup is powered by a Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine with a 6-Speed Automatic transmission and 4-Wheel-Drive. This is a 6-passenger vehicle. More information: ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm) (Standard on TK15743 models.), Four Wheel Drive, ABS, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Steel Wheels, Cruise Control, Tires - Front All-Season, Cloth Seats, Conventional Spare Tire, Split Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Tires - Rear All-Season, Traction Control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, MP3 Player, Power Steering, Stability Control, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Tow Hooks, AM/FM Stereo, Pass-Through Rear Seat, A/C, Auxiliary Audio Input, HID headlights, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Restriction Features Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Four Wheel Drive
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

