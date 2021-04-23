+ taxes & licensing
613-549-1311
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
+ taxes & licensing
Black Sierra 1500 Elevation Extended Cab Pickup 4x4 | Tow Pkg | V8 5.3L | 6-Spd A/T | 79,036 km Come test-drive this 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 with 79,036 kilometres. This certified pre-owned Extended Cab Pickup is powered by a Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine with a 6-Speed Automatic transmission and 4-Wheel-Drive. This is a 6-passenger vehicle. More information: ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm) (Standard on TK15743 models.), Four Wheel Drive, ABS, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Steel Wheels, Cruise Control, Tires - Front All-Season, Cloth Seats, Conventional Spare Tire, Split Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Tires - Rear All-Season, Traction Control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, MP3 Player, Power Steering, Stability Control, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Tow Hooks, AM/FM Stereo, Pass-Through Rear Seat, A/C, Auxiliary Audio Input, HID headlights, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Restriction Features Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4