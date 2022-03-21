$35,995+ tax & licensing
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston
888-239-7066
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE 18" ALLOYS, BOARDS, PWR SEAT!!
Location
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
83,108KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8710382
- Stock #: 220152
- VIN: 3GTU2MEC8HG455871
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 83,108 KM
Vehicle Description
18" ALLOYS, BOARDS, PWR SEAT, FACTORY AUTOSTART, WOW!! BLUETOOTH. PWR GROUP. A/C. GREAT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5