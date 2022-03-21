Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

83,108 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 18" ALLOYS, BOARDS, PWR SEAT!!

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 18" ALLOYS, BOARDS, PWR SEAT!!

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

83,108KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8710382
  • Stock #: 220152
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC8HG455871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 220152
  • Mileage 83,108 KM

Vehicle Description

18" ALLOYS, BOARDS, PWR SEAT, FACTORY AUTOSTART, WOW!! BLUETOOTH. PWR GROUP. A/C. GREAT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

