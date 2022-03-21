Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

50,204 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE- Bluetooth - Low Mileage

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE- Bluetooth - Low Mileage

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

50,204KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8813321
  • Stock #: 17223
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC6HG164012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 50,204 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Touch Screen!

No matter what your needs, the GMC Sierra has you covered. This 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This 2017 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to its stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 50,204 kms. It's onyx black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLE. Moving a step above the base Sierra, this GMC 1500 SLE is well worth the extra money and includes many useful features. These extras include aluminum wheels, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, 8 inch colour touchscreen with bluetooth audio streaming and a rear vision camera, an upgraded stereo, remote keyless entry and power windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Touch Screen, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

