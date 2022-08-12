$42,488+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali / Clean CarFax / Lifted / Fuel Rims
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,488
- Listing ID: 8977516
- Stock #: 5691
- VIN: 3GTU2PEJ0HG465861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,551 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a lifted truck with a muscular appearance and luxury interior? Here it is! What a beauty!
Features include the 420HP 6.2L V8, 4X4, Lifted with Fuel Rims, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, Bed Liner, Tonneau Cover, Power Running Boards, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats with Heated Wheel, Drivers Memory Seat, Remote Start, Navigation, Touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Adaptive Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Sunroof / Moonroof, Backup Camera with Sensors, Power Folding Mirrors and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
