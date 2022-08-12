Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

93,551 KM

$42,488

+ tax & licensing
$42,488

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali / Clean CarFax / Lifted / Fuel Rims

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali / Clean CarFax / Lifted / Fuel Rims

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

$42,488

+ taxes & licensing

93,551KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8977516
  Stock #: 5691
  VIN: 3GTU2PEJ0HG465861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,551 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a lifted truck with a muscular appearance and luxury interior? Here it is! What a beauty!

 

Features include the 420HP 6.2L V8, 4X4, Lifted with Fuel Rims, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, Bed Liner, Tonneau Cover, Power Running Boards, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats with Heated Wheel, Drivers Memory Seat, Remote Start, Navigation, Touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Adaptive Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Sunroof / Moonroof, Backup Camera with Sensors, Power Folding Mirrors and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

