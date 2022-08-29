Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

84,794 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Elevation / NAV / Tow Package

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Elevation / NAV / Tow Package

84,794KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9098989
  VIN: 3GTU2MEC8HG214442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 84,794 KM

Vehicle Description

With its chunky good looks, the 2017 GMC Sierra is like a fashionable three day beard that seems to do just about everything right. It offers some of the best hauling and towing scores among half-ton pickup trucks but it also delivers excellent real-world usability.

 

Features include a 5.3L V8, 4X4, Elevation Trim, Navigation, Power Tailgate, Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Bluetooth, Remote Start, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, Heated Mirrors, CD Player, Backup Camera, Black Alloy Wheels, Running Boards, Tonneau Cover with Bed Liner, Power Drivers Seat and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

