Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

152,471 KM

Details Description Features

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali / Clean CarFax / Navigation / Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali / Clean CarFax / Navigation / Leather

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
152,471KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9745999
  • VIN: 3GTU2PEC7HG304148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,471 KM

Vehicle Description

Luxury truck for a luxury truck at an affordable price? Look no further!

 

Features include a 5.3L V8, Leather, Clean CarFax, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Sunroof / Moonroof, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Wheel, Power Seats, Driver's Memory Seat, Touchscreen with Android Auto / Apple CarPlay / Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Adjustable Pedals, Active Suspension, Tonneau Cover, Bed Liner, CD Player, Remote Start, Lane Departure Warning, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 45,519 KM
$21,888 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 ST / C...
 160,158 KM
$27,888 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Expres...
 165,191 KM
$24,888 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory