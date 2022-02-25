$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2017 GMC Sierra 2500
2017 GMC Sierra 2500
HD
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
153,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8356893
- Stock #: 60785
- VIN: 1GT22REG9HZ223366
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 60785
- Mileage 153,000 KM
Vehicle Description
A certified leader in reliability and muscularity, the GMC Sierra 2500HD returns for 2017 better than ever! The 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD features rugged exterior styling plus an array of functional refinements inside this amazing heavy hauler. Take one look inside the 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD and you'll see clearly why this truck is Professional Grade. This Sierra's interior brings comfort, refinement and convenience to a whole new level. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 153,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 322HP 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI E85-COMPATIBLE FLEXFUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (GVWR below 10 000 lbs. 360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (GVWR 10 000 lbs. or above...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Automall
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4