Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 2500

153,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 2500

2017 GMC Sierra 2500

HD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 2500

HD

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

153,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8356893
  • Stock #: 60785
  • VIN: 1GT22REG9HZ223366

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 60785
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

From the exceptional storage space in the centre console to comfort and convenience interior features, this Sierra 2500HD is designed to give you the comfort you deserve and the flexible functionality you need. This 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

A certified leader in reliability and muscularity, the GMC Sierra 2500HD returns for 2017 better than ever! The 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD features rugged exterior styling plus an array of functional refinements inside this amazing heavy hauler. Take one look inside the 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD and you'll see clearly why this truck is Professional Grade. This Sierra's interior brings comfort, refinement and convenience to a whole new level. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 153,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 322HP 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

ENGINE VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI E85-COMPATIBLE FLEXFUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (GVWR below 10 000 lbs. 360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (GVWR 10 000 lbs. or above...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 139,954 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 2500...
 156,094 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 18,568 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory