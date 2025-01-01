$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain
SLE
2017 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,289KM
VIN 2GKFLSEK8H6183436
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 125,289 KM
Vehicle Description
Rear View Camera, A/C, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, SiriusXM, Bluetooth
The 2017 Terrain features a bold look that is distinctively GMC. This 2017 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Utility is only one part of this small SUV's story. Every detail and innovation in this 2017 GMC Terrain has a purpose - to give you a superior experience no matter what seat you're in. This compact SUV is inviting and comfortable thanks to its MultiFlex rear seat system that maximizes the rear leg room and utility. Every Terrain is built with precision and distinguishing features, which is a true testament to the craftsmanship and detail that goes into every Professional Grade GMC vehicle. This SUV has 125,289 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLE. This Terrain SLE comes standard with aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen with bluetooth for you smart phone, 6 speaker audio system with SiriusXM capability, rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, manual climate control air conditioning, cruise control and Stabilitrak stability control system.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD), Tires - Front Performance, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Privacy Glass, Aluminum Wheels...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
