2017 Honda Civic

136,319 KM

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hallam Auto Sales

613-634-9501

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

4dr CVT EX

2017 Honda Civic

4dr CVT EX

Location

Hallam Auto Sales

3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9

613-634-9501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

136,319KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10154334
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F83HH038325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,319 KM

Vehicle Description

Come check out this 2017 Honda Civic EX w/ Honda Sensing. It has a power sunroof, touch screen, remote starter,climate control, heated seats, bluetooth, cruise control, steering wheel controls, power windows, power locks, power seat, aux inputs and much more.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Hallam Auto Sales

