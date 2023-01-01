Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Civic

126,472 KM

Details Description Features

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

LX 1 OWNER - BACKUP CAM -

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

LX 1 OWNER - BACKUP CAM -

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 10622019
  2. 10622019
  3. 10622019
  4. 10622019
  5. 10622019
  6. 10622019
  7. 10622019
  8. 10622019
  9. 10622019
  10. 10622019
  11. 10622019
  12. 10622019
  13. 10622019
  14. 10622019
  15. 10622019
  16. 10622019
  17. 10622019
  18. 10622019
  19. 10622019
  20. 10622019
  21. 10622019
  22. 10622019
  23. 10622019
  24. 10622019
  25. 10622019
  26. 10622019
  27. 10622019
  28. 10622019
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
126,472KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10622019
  • Stock #: 10695A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F50HH010875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10695A
  • Mileage 126,472 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Honda Civic LX Balancing a timeless design with advanced features. 2.0L DOHC i-VTEC 4-cylinder engine, Honda Sensing® suite of safety features, Multi-angle rearview camera with guidelines, Electric parking brake with automatic brake hold, USB audio interface and so much more!




**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2017 Honda Civic LX ...
 126,472 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Sorento 2.5...
 31,306 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Edge SEL F...
 99,691 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory