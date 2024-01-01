$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
613-561-4857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 125,626 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into the 2017 Honda Civic LX and experience a drive like no other. With its sleek design and precision engineering, this car isn't just a mode of transportation; it's a statement. The 6-speed manual transmission offers an engaging driving experience that will make every journey memorable. Whether you're navigating city streets or hitting the open road, the Civic LX responds with agility and power, delivering a smooth and exhilarating ride.
Under the hood, the 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine ensures you have all the power you need, without sacrificing fuel efficiency. With an impressive fuel economy of 28 mpg in the city and 40 mpg on the highway, you can enjoy the thrill of driving without frequent stops at the pump.
Inside, the Civic LX is designed for comfort and convenience. The spacious interior, premium materials, and intuitive controls make every drive a pleasure. Stay connected with Bluetooth HandsFreeLink, and enjoy your favorite tunes through the 160-watt audio system with four speakers. The multi-angle rearview camera ensures you have a clear view of what's behind you, adding an extra layer of safety to your drive.
But it's not just about functionality. The 2017 Honda Civic LX is a car that turns heads. Its sleek lines, aggressive stance, and stylish details make it a standout on the road. The 16-inch alloy wheels and LED daytime running lights add a touch of sophistication, while the distinctive front grille and bold colors make a lasting impression.
In a world of ordinary cars, the 2017 Honda Civic LX stands out as an extraordinary choice. It's a car that combines style, performance, and practicality in one irresistible package. So why settle for the mundane when you can drive the extraordinary?
Fact Disclaimer: The features mentioned above are based on the manufacturer's specifications for the 2017 Honda Civic LX. Actual performance and features may vary depending on the vehicle's condition and configuration. Always refer to the vehicle's manual and official resources for the most accurate information.
Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario
Platinum Auto Sales
613-561-4857