Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Civic

123,421 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Si ONE OWNER - NAVIGATION - BACK UP CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

Si ONE OWNER - NAVIGATION - BACK UP CAM

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 7692844
  2. 7692844
  3. 7692844
  4. 7692844
  5. 7692844
  6. 7692844
  7. 7692844
  8. 7692844
  9. 7692844
  10. 7692844
  11. 7692844
  12. 7692844
  13. 7692844
  14. 7692844
  15. 7692844
  16. 7692844
  17. 7692844
  18. 7692844
  19. 7692844
  20. 7692844
  21. 7692844
  22. 7692844
  23. 7692844
  24. 7692844
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,421KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7692844
  • VIN: 2HGFC1E54HH200500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 123,421 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Civic is well regarded for its spacious cabin, excellent ride quality, and upscale interior that includes a Sunroof, heated seats, backup cam and navigation. Let's not forget the awesome turbo-charged engine that comes with a clean CARFAX and has only had 1 owner.


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual
Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2013 Mazda CX-5 GS B...
 155,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz G...
 117,141 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Taurus SEL...
 66,254 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory